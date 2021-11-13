Sooryavanshi Day 8 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Sees A Slight Dip In Figures

After minting big numbers and completing a glorious first week, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi saw a slight dip in its box office numbers as it entered its second week. As per early trends, the Rohit Shetty directorial has collected in the range of Rs 6-7 crore.

A report in Boxofficeindia.com stated the cop film held firm on day eight with collections set to be in the Rs 6.75-7 crore net region. It read, "The drop is looking to be in the 15-20% range which is very good and the film will have chances of a double digit number on Saturday."

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has ended the dry spell at the box office with its impressive figures. The action entertainer collected Rs 26.29 crore on Day 1, Rs 23.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 26.4 crore on Day 3, Rs 14.51 crore on Day 4, Rs 11.22 crore on Day 5, Rs 9.55 on Day 6 and Rs 8.30 crore, thus packing in a blockbuster total of Rs 120.66 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO... Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1... All eyes on Weekend 2... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.66 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about its performance in the overseas market, the movie minted a total of Rs 37.22 crore in its first week.

"'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: *WEEK 1* TOTAL ₹ 37 CR+...⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn ⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn ⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn ⭐ Day 4: $ 480k ⭐ Day 5: $ 440k ⭐ Day 6: $ 360k ⭐ Day 7: $ 420k

⭐ Total: $ 5 million [₹ 37.22 cr] #Sooryavanshi #Overseas," Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaaferi and others in key roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make a guest appearance in the film as Singham and Simmba.