Tadap Day 1 Box Office Collection

Ahan Shetty's much awaited debut Tadap hit the big screens on Friday (December 3, 2021). Helmed by Milan Luthria, the romantic thriller stars Tara Sutaria as his leading lady. The movie is an official remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Rajput's Telugu hit RX 100. Speaking about the box office numbers, reports state that the film started on a promising note.

As per a report in boxofficeindia.com, the Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer recorded a positive trend with around 20 per cent occupancy. The film's morning shows fared better than both of last week's releases Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim - The Final Truth. If early estimates are to be believed, the movie minted around Rs 3-5 crore on Day 1.

Earlier in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Ahan had talked about creating his own style by choosing to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap and said, "I feel me taking a risk and doing a film like Tadap is the beginning. It's a very different type of a love story. For a debut, it's very risky to choose something like this. Once you watch the film, you will understand what I am talking about but I love challenging myself. I feel like when I challenge myself is when I get the best out of me. So, I am just looking forward to working on the films to come."

He had further added, "I am very happy to be a part of the industry. I have already received so much love and appreciation for which I am very grateful."

Meanwhile, Ahan's father and actor Suniel Shetty had taken to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note upon the release of his son's debut film. It read, "Ahan! Your first Friday. Your first film release. Time for #Tadap is here & will also go by like every other day. Becoming just another milestone as the movies flash by. But remember one thing. People are true if you are. Don't take it to heart if they critique you, it's a learning. Don't get too punch drunk on praise. It's a perk. Just stay blessed, grounded, simple, honest, true & the People, the Public - the only followers that matter - will become your friends. All in all, be as sincere as you were for your first film. Make people love you. Love them back. Like I love you son ❤️🤗. Best for your first. Cheers to you."