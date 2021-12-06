Tadap Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria Film Records Good Weekend Opening

Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap hit the marquee on Friday (November 3). The film stars Tara Sutaria as his romantic interest. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the passionate love story is an official remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Rajput's Telugu hit RX 100.

Tadap began its box office journey on a promising note when it minted Rs 4 crore on its opening day. With praises pouring in for debutante Ahan's performance and good word of mouth, the movie picked up business over the weekend and collected Rs 4.05 crore and Rs 4.12 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 13.52 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tadap packs an impressive number *for a film starring new faces* in its opening weekend... Sees good growth on Day 3... Pockets that were average/decent on Day 1 and 2, improve on Day 3... Mon - Thu crucial... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.52 cr. #India biz."

A trade source shared, "Tadap has shown a way better response than one would have expected during the pandemic, especially after films with renowned stars in it, like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyamev Jayate 2 did not manage to do get the numbers that Tadap has achieved."

The source further added, "It speaks volumes of the debutant, Ahan Shetty to rake in numbers like these with his first film. If the film would have released at a normal time, it definitely would have earned twice as much, seeing the kind of reaction it has got even now."

Earlier in a chat with ETimes, Ahan's father and actor Suniel Shetty had opened up about feeling anxious and nervous before the release of his son's debut film.

Speaking about the night before the movie hit the big screens, Suniel had shared, "Ahan and my wife Mana slept last night but Athiya and I were awake. In fact, I haven't slept for the past three weeks ever since December 3 was announced as the release date of Tadap. I was nervous... anxious would be a better word. I was constantly hoping that he gets accepted, especially considering the fact that the numbers are unpredictable in today's times of COVID."