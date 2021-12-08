Tadap Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Film Has A Steady Hold At Box Office

Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap which hit the marquee last week is having a steady run at the box office. After passing the Monday test with flying colors by minting Rs 2.25 crore, the Milan Luthria directorial performed satisfactory on Tuesday as well.

Talking about the box office figures, Tadap collected an opening of Rs 4.05 crore followed by Rs 4.12 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.25 crore on Monday and Rs 2.01 crore on Tuesday. The total five-day box office collection now stands at Rs 17.78 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tadap remains stable on Day 5... Records ₹ 2 cr+, which is steady trending... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 17.78 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about his son's Bollywood debut, actor Suniel Shetty recently told Hindustan Times in a chat, "I never realised that he is such a thinking actor. You always feel ghar ki murgi daal baraabar. As a father, we always try correcting them because you feel that you know more than them. Suddenly, when I saw my boy on the big screen, it hit me that after doing 120 films, I couldn't do what he has done!"

The proud father further beamed and said, "Ahan and I making our debuts with actioners is coincidental. There are a lot of negatives that he began with. He came as angry character, with a face that is distorted and not pretty all the time. He didn't shave, had under-eye circles, burnt lips and messed up hair. But his gamble has paid. His confidence and self-belief have worked wonders for him."

Tadap is an official remake of Kartikeya Gummakonda-Payal Rajput's Telugu hit RX 100.