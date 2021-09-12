Thalaivii Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's Film Witnesses A Jump On Saturday

Vijay's Thalaivii starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, arrived in theatres on September 10, 2021, and received mixed response from moviegoers. While some praised the film, others were not very impressed by it. Despite being released amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day i.e., on Friday.

According to latest reports, the film witnessed a peak on its second day at the box office and performed quite well on Saturday. Reportedly, film critics' positive reviews helped the film in witnessing a rise in footfalls in theatres.

Meanwhile, ever since the film arrived in theatres, netizens has been debating over Kangana's casting in Thalaivii. Some netizens feel that the makers should have approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the portrayal of late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. But when Simi Garewal was invited to the special screening of the film, she spoke in favour of Kangana.

She tweeted, "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!"

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the multilingual biographical film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Poorna in key roles.