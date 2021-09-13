Thalaivii Day 3 Box Office: Here's How Kangana Ranaut's Film Performed In Its First Weekend

Kangana Ranaut's much anticipated film Thalaivii based on the life of actress-turned-politican late Jayalalithaa, released in theatres on September 10. The biopic was not screened in Maharashtra owing to cinema halls being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly the film which opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike, had a disappointing start on its first day of release because of its low screen count as many multiplex owners refused to screen the Hindi version of the film because of their disagreement with the makers of the film over the gap between its theatrical and OTT release.

Thalaivii Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's Film Witnesses A Jump On Saturday

Early reports stated that the Kangana Ranaut-starrer managed to rake in Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. It picked up business on Day 2 (Saturday) and Day 3 (Sunday). As per a report in Box Office India, Thalaivii collected Rs 4.75 crore on its first weekend.

Speaking about its Hindi version, the film collected around Rs 1 crore nett in Hindi in three days -25 lakhs nett on Friday, 30 lakhs nett on Saturday and 45 lakhs nett on Sunday. The Tamil version raked in Rs 2.75 crore nett in Tamil Nadu and Rs 50 lakhs in other circuits. Thalaivii minted Rs 1 crore nett in Chennai while it collected around Rs 50 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh and Nizam, stated a report in ETimes.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii Recovers Over 85 Crores With Just Satellite, Digital And Music Rights Of The Film

Earlier in an interview with Film Companion, Kangana had opened up on what made Jayalalithaa unique and shared, "She was undoubtedly very strong. She had the strength of a thunderbolt harnessed within. She said that her emotions weren't for the public. She was an absolute introvert. Whatever plans she had for herself or even for you, you'd never know. So, that kind of subtle demeanour combined with that kind of ferocious power... she's not known for outbursts or threats or things that put her immediately in the list of the biggest feminists. She was subtle in her approach to everything, which is commendable."