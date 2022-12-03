Box Office: An Action Hero Records 5% Opening; Lowest Among Ayushmann’s Films Released Post COVID-19

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer, was finally released yesterday (December 2) amid a decent buzz and huge expectations.

Produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, it is Ayushmann's third release of 2022 after Anek and Doctor G.

The film tells the story of a movie star named Manav Khurana (played by Ayushmann) whose real life gets caught in the plot of an action film. Its trailer received a great response and created decent pre-release hype.

Ever since its release on Friday, it has been getting a favourable response from critics as well as moviegoers. However, the movie underperformed on the first day of its release and had a shockingly low opening of around 5%. Yes, you read that right!

As per early estimates, An Action Hero is expected to collect around Rs 1.35-1.50 crore on Friday. According to a Box Office Worldwide report, the movie appeared to be a high-end urban multiplex movie, which is why it performed a little bit better in premium properties. But on the whole, the occupancy was poor. As of now, the opening collection is going to be in the same range as Anek's day one which turned out to be a box office disaster.

After a disappointing opening, the footfalls need to multiply over the next few days to reach a healthy total. Interestingly, An Action Hero has got the lowest opening among Ayushmann's films released after the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, on the other hand, is still going strong at the ticket window in its third week. Last week, the sequel to the 2015 hit Drishyam affected the business of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya to a large extent. We just hope that the same thing doesn't happen with An Action Hero.

Below, take a look at the opening of Ayushmann's films released after the COVID-19 pandemic:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Rs 3.75 crore nett

Anek: Rs 1.77 crore nett

Doctor G: Rs 3.87 crore nett

An Action Hero: Rs 1.35-1.50 crore nett (early estimates)

The actor's last few released failed to make a mark at the ticket window and we just hope that An Action Hero jumps big time on Saturday.

Keep watching this space for more updates!