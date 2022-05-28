Anek Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Fails To Entice The Audience

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited film Anek which released on Friday (May 27), started its journey at the box office on a dull note. The political thriller marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after the 2019 film Article 15.

Anek collected Rs 2.11 Crore on its first day of release. The opening collection of Anek is lesser than Ayushmann Khurrana's prevous release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Rs 3.75 Crore) and the actor's first film with Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 (Rs 5.02 Crore).

Speaking about its performance on Day 2 in terms of box office collection, this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer failed to witness major growth in its business and minted in the range of Rs 2-3 Crore. Moreover, the film is facing some tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is still going strong at the box office in its second week of release.

Earlier, a report in Box Office India had stated, "Anek has collected poorly on the first day with collections set to be around 1.75 crore nett. There was faster movement in the evening and night shows but not the type suggesting something spectacular on Saturday which the film will need if it is to go anywhere. There have been dull openings post the pandemic but this is one of the lowest out of all the major releases."

On the other hand, before the film's release, Ayushmann Khurrana had said in one of his interviews that Anek is not a 100 Crore film, but rather a significant one. He further added that one cannot view Anek through commercial lens.

Anek marks the Bollywood debut of Nagaland model Andrea Kevichusa.