Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files Counts It All-Time Big At Global Box Office By Collecting Rs 331 Crore

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is a wonder in itself and is counting huge numbers at the box office with each succeeding day. With its constantly rising numbers at the box office, the film has distinguished that it is here to set new records as now the film has successfully achieved the global collection of Rs 331 Crore.

Recently the director, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media handle and shared a thank full note to the audience while sharing the global achievement of the film along with a photo that referred to the film as, A Global Sensation!

He penned down the caption saying, "Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping #TheKashmirFiles tell the TRUTH to the world. #RightToJustice."

Thanks to all Indians all over the world in helping #TheKashmirFiles tell the TRUTH to the world. 🙏🙏🙏#RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/9PM4UzUY0r — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2022

As per the trade source, the movie was made in just 12 cr. and now went on to collect 331 Cr. at the box office around the world.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.