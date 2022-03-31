Attack Box Office Prediction: Will John Abraham's Film Stand Tall In Front Of SS Rajamouli's RRR?

Over the years, John Abraham has established himself in the action genre with films like Force, Satyamev Jayate, Batla House and many others. Some hit the bull's eye at the box office; others didn't. Now, the actor's upcoming release is Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack in which he essays the role of a super soldier who is created to combat terrorism. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens this Friday (April 1).

With the film industry slowing getting back on its feet in the post-pandemic era with blockbuster successes like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, there are high hopes pinned on John Abraham-starrer Attack as well.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that John is a strong force at box office. He was quoted as saying, "He has his own audience and people want to watch his films. He has a very good track record and has the knack for picking the right stories."

He predicted that the opening collection of Attack will be around Rs 4-5 Crore.

On being asked if the John Abraham-starrer would face stiff competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR which is having a smashing run at the box office, Johar added, "Since RRR is a commercial action film and John's film is also a sleek action entertainer, competition is inevitable. The Kashmir Files is now in its fourth week so it may be a choice in some of the multiplexes but I don't think it will be a major opposition to attack."

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack also features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.