Attack Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How John Abraham's Film Fared On First Day Of Its Release

This week saw the release of John Abraham's sci-fi action thriller Attack helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While people praised John's slick action sequences, the movie received flak for its weak story.

When it comes to its performance on Day 1, the film opened to low collections at the box office. As per early trends, Attack minted around Rs 1-2 Crore on its opening day (estimated). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier predicted a single-digit opening for this John Abraham-starrer while speaking with DNA.

John Abraham's Attack is facing a stiff competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. Both the movies are having a smashing run at the box office. So far, the Hindi version of RRR has collected Rs 132.59 Crore in its first week. On the other hand, The Kashmir Files has minted a total of Rs 238.28 Crore in three weeks.

Speaking about Attack, Taran Adarsh had earlier said, "RRR will definitely be a strong competitor to Attack. Both the films (RRR and TKF) are going strong, especially RRR. Rajamouli's film has consolidated the lost faith, and it is doing exceptionally well everywhere. The Kashmir Files will enter into its fourth week, so comparatively, the impact will be less... but the film will perform strongly during the weekend."

Attack features John Abraham in the role of a super soldier who sets out on a mission to combat terrorism. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.