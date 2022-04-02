Attack Day 2 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Moves At A Sluggish Pace

John Abraham's much anticipated sci-fi action film Attack released in theatres on Friday (April 1). Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie received mixed reviews from the critics. While the audience lapped John's action sequences, the film's weak writing played a spoilsport for many.

The John Abraham-starrer begun its journey at the box office on a disappointing note by minting merely Rs 3.51 Crore on its opening day. Attack is facing a tough competition from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which is storming its way at the box office. So far, the Hindi version of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has crossed Rs 150-Crore mark at the ticket windows.

Coming back to Attack, despite being Saturday a holiday (Gudi Padwa and Ugadi), Attack didn't see much upward trend in its collections on second day. As per early trends, the movie minted around Rs 3-5 Crore.

Attack marks the directorial debut of Lakshya Raj Anand who has assisted on films like New York, Bang Bang and Ek Tha Tiger. Speaking about the film, the director told Firstpost, "The idea was developed over a period of five years. We didn't want the film to be another Robo Cop or Terminator but an original one."

He had also talked about his film competing with SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office and said, "Look, left, right, I don't know what is happening, I have made my own film. As a filmmaker I don't believe that we are in a competition, actually he (Rajamouli) inspires me. If he makes a better film with his visual effects, next time I will get more budget for my film because we all make films together. If Uri had not happened, I don't think Attack would have been made in this space."

John Abraham essays the role of a super soldier in Attack.