Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar's Film Have A Colourful Run?

After almost two years, the film industry which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowly getting back on its feet with people finally visiting cinema halls to catch the latest releases. While Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files continues to have a phenomenal run at the box office, this week sees the release of Akshay Kumar's much awaited film Bachchhan Paandey.

Releasing in the festive weekend of Holi, the movie is expected to rake in good moolah in its opening week. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that Bachchhan Paandey will have the audience flocking to theatres because Akshay Kumar is a huge draw at the box office and the film is a hardcore entertainer.

Speaking about its the box office collections, Johar told the portal that the movie will have bounty weekend if it opens on a good note. He predicted that the opening collection of Bachchhan Paandey will be around Rs 14-15 crore.

Akshay Kumar's last release Sooryavanshi was the first film which emerged as a blockbuster in the post pandemic era and minted a lifetime box office collection of Rs 196 crore.

Girish Johar told Indian Express, "Akshay Kumar brings people to theatres four times a year. So, even the exhibition fraternity prefers him as he brings the audience to theatres. He has created his own market." He further added, "The films he does are different from each other. So, there is no fatigue among the audience. He has done content-driven films and masala entertainers in almost equal measure. That's the reason he is sought after at the box office."

However, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey will face a stiff competition from The Kashmir Files which is on a rampage at the box office and smashing box office records held by Bollywood biggies. According to Johar, Bachchhan Paandey will have to give a tough fight to The Kashmir Files to earn profit. He said that if Akshay's film manages to impress the cine-goers, it will fare well at the box office since both the movies are different as chalk and cheese.

Helmed by Sajid-Farhad, Bachchhan Paandey features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.