Bachchhan Paandey Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Begins On A Promising Note

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's much anticipated film Bachchhan Paandey released in theatres on Friday (March 18, 2022) on Holi. The mass entertainer opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience with people praising Akshay's gangster avatar and swag.

As per reports, the Akshay Kumar-starrer made an impressive double-digit figure at the box office. A report in boxofficeindia.com, the film which released across 2900-3000 screens across the country, had a good start in Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore with shows running almost housefull.

If the early trend is to be believed, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey collected around Rs 12 crore on its first day of release.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "#BachchhanPaandey will be impacted [business-wise] due to #TheKashmirFiles juggernaut... The screen count as well as allotment of shows has been affected, since #TheKashmirFiles is dominating the screen space in Week 2 also."

Speaking about his role, Akshay Kumar had earlier told IANS, "It is a grey character and comes with action, emotions and humour. I like the fact that it is a blend of all these three. I wouldn't say that this film has a social message. My character is on a bit of a high note as this film belongs to commercial cinema."

Helmed by Sajid-Farhad, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar as a dreaded gangster while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a struggling filmmaker who aspires to make a movie on his life with the help of her friend (Arshad Warsi). The film is a remake of Siddharth-Bobby Simha's Jigarthanda.