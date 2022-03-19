Bachchhan Paandey Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film Maintains A Strong Grip

Despite strong competition from Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which has already been declared as an all time blockbuster, Akshay Kumar's latest gangster film Bachchhan Paandey began its box office journey on a promising note.

The film which got a screen count of around 2900-3000 raked a double-digit opening and collected Rs 13.25 Crore. Talking about its box office figures for day 2, early estimates suggest that the movie may mint around Rs 10-15 crore on day 2.

Bachchhan Paandey helmed by Sajid-Farhad is inspired by Kartik Subbaraj's 2014 film Jigarthanda which starred Siddharth and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. The Akshay Kumar-starrer opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Bachchhan Paandey stars Kriti Sanon opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress essays the role of a budding director who is keen to make a film on the life of a dreaded gangster played by Akshay.

Earlier, in a chat with PTI, Kriti had opened up on why she agreed to be a part of this mass entertainer. She was quoted as saying, "It had all the elements, action, comedy, drama, thrill which worked for me. It is smartly done and within that world, I feature as this urban girl, a role I hadn't played in a while. She is a gutsy girl who enters this poles-apart world to make a film on a gangster who can kill her any moment. I found that hook very interesting."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh.