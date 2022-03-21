Bachchhan Paandey Day 3 Box Office Collection: This Is How Akshay Kumar's Film Fared On Sunday

Akshay Kumar's gangster flick Bachchhan Paandey managed to mint a double-digit number at the box office on Day 3 despite facing a tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which is breaking records one after the other.

However, it didn't see a major growth in its box office collection on Sunday after it witnessed a downward trend on Saturday. If the early trends are to be believed, the Akshay Kumar-starrer collected around Rs 11-12 Crore on its third day of release.

Previously, Bachchhan Paandey had collected Rs 12.30 Crore on Day 1 and Rs 11 Crore On Day 2 taking the total two-day box office collection to Rs 25.25 Crore.

Bachchhan Paandey which is loosely inspired by Kartik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda, features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is helmed by Sajid-Farhad and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Speaking about how the film got its title, Akshay Kumar had previously shared, "I did a film called Tashan where I played a character named Bachchan Pandey. I really liked playing that character and Sajid (Nadiadwala) also really liked it so we thought of naming the film Bachchchan Paandey."

He had also talked about his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar as a dreaded gangster while Kriti Sanon plays the role of an aspiring filmmaker.