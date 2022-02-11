Badhaai Do Day 1 Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's much anticipated film Badhaai Do released in theatrical screens on Friday (February 11, 2022). Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni who earlier directed 2015 film Hunterrr, the romantic drama revolves around the theme of lavender marriage.

This film which released in cinema halls opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 1, one hears that the film barely managed to grab the eyeballs.

Badhaai Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Padnekar's 'Satrangi' Journey Has Its Share Of Hits & Misses

A report in boxofficeworldwide.com stated that as per early trends, this Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar failed to attract the audience to cinema halls on the first day of its release as the film barely managed to collected Rs 2 crore nett on its opening.

Speaking about the film, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Lavender marriage is a compromised reality for our characters. Coming from traditional middle class households, this is their solution to have some sort of control over their lives. The film does not espouse lavender marriage as a solution or escape, rather it focuses on the circumstances that lead to this kind of an arrangement between adults who find it difficult to come out to their families."

Rajkummar Rao On Badhaai Do's Sensitive Subject: We Are Big Supporters Of The LGBTQI Community

He had further added, "I am interested in normalising the larger discourse by having characters which don't seem exceptional at first but through the film we see their exceptional journeys - individual and collective. The film does not pass a value judgement about the characters' choices. It tells us the story of their choices."

Badhaai Do has Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar essaying the role of closed members of gay and lesbian community who secretly enter into a marriage of convenience under the pressure of their respective families. The film also stars newcomer Chum Darang in a pivotal role.