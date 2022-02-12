Badhaai Do Day 2 Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's latest outing Badhaai Do is the first Bollywood movie to release in cinema halls after the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the romantic drama opened to mixed reviews with people praising the refreshing concept and Rajkummar and Bhumi's heartfelt performances.

However on the first day of its release, the film failed to lure a large crowd to the theatres. Badhaai Do recorded low numbers on Day 1 and raked in maximum numbers only from the multiplexes of Mumbai, Delhi and NCR regions. The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer minted an opening collection of Rs 1.65 crore.

Speaking about its Day 2 collection, early trends suggest that Badhaai Do didn't show much growth in numbers and collected around Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile post the release of Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram page to pen a sweet note in which she expressed her gratitude for all the love and appreciation that's coming her way for the role of Sumi.

The actress wrote, "What can I say, with all the love we're getting I am just speechless. I am so so grateful for this film to have come my way. I am so fortunate to have had a chance to work with the best best people. People I've found a family in. It's a journey I'll never forget. @rajkummar_rao you've been the best co-star, friend & I could have asked for. Always been a fan of your work but am a bigger fan of the person you are. To many many more unforgettable times #HarshvardhanKulkarni urf Harry. Whatever I say for you will be less. Thank you for pushing me to give my best, making me so uninhibited as sumi and being just a pure soul. Your craft and love for cinema is inspiring. I feel so grateful to have had a chance to know you and be directed by you."

She further continued, "@chum_darang mimi you're so special. Keep shining my love ❤️

@sheeba.chadha you're a force of nature. Have had some of the best times with you. DLKH now Badhaai Do, sheeba ji pure love for you. To my entire cast @deepsaroraa @gulshandevaiah78 @lovleenmisra @iamniteshpandey @seemabhargavapahwa all of you have a part of my heart.

#AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary you both are brilliance. All our Ad's and HOD's thank you for making this experience so special @rohitrchaturvedi @swapsagram #lakshmi Lastly our team @jungleepictures @amritapndy @bhavnajeswani14 @ameetdhanwani @mamtakamtikar you all are rock stars."

Badhaai Do revolves around Shardul, a gay cop and Sumi, a lesbian physical education teacher who enter into a lavender marriage to conceal their sexual orientation from their families and the society.