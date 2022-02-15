Badhaai Do Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Continues To Win Hearts

With positive word of mouth, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's latest romantic drama Badhaai Do fared well on Valentine's Day (February 14) and registered a collection around 20-25 percent higher than the first day.

After a slow opening of Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Badhaai Do collected Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.85 crore on Monday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 9.67 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BadhaaiDo gets the benefit of #ValentinesDay [Mon; Day 4], records better numbers than Day 1... Overall total is on the lower side, but the trending remains good... Tue-Thu crucial... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 9.67 cr. #India biz."

Badhaai Do helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni revolves around a cop Shardul (Rajkummar Rao) and a physical education teacher Sumi (Bhumi Pednekar) who enter into a lavender marriage to hide their respective homosexualities. The film marks the Bollywood debut of newbie Chum Darang and stars Gulshan Devaiah in an extended guest appearance.

Badhaai Do marks Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar. Speaking about sharing screen space with her, Rao said in an interview with India Today, "I think she is very hard working. She is very sincere and has a huge heart. We have pulled her leg a lot and she is such a sport. Bhumi always participates, which is amazing. It is an amazing characteristic to have. She is a brilliant performer - we all know that. But the way we got to know her through this film was the Bhumi I never would have ever imagined."