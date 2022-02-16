Badhaai Do Day 5 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Sees Drop In Figures

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Badhaai Do saw a dip in its box office collections on Tuesday after a boost in its numbers on the previous day owing to Valentine's Day. The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial opened to mixed reviews from the critics and had a slow start at the box office. However, it soon showed an upward trend in its business owing to positive word of mouth.

Badhaai Do received an opening collection of Rs 1.65 crore on Friday. This was followed by Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.45 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.85 crore on Monday and Rs 1.12 crore on Tuesday. The total five-day collection now stands at Rs 10.79 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BadhaaiDo witnesses a decline on Day 5 [Tue]... Day 4 [Mon] got a boost due to #ValentinesDay, so a drop on Day 5 was expected... Needs to maintain the same level on Wed and Thu... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.79 cr. #India biz."

The film is expected to mint some decent collections at the box office until Alia Bhatt's period Gangubai Kathiawadi hits the theatrical screens next week.

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do revolves around a gay cop and a lesbian teacher who enter into a marriage of convenience to hide their respective homosexualities. The film also stars newcomer Chum Darang and has Gulshan Devaiah in a cameo role.

Post the release of the film, an overwhelmed Bhumi had said that it was heartwarming to see people appreciating her performance and the movie.