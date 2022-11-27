Bhediya BO Day 2: Drishyam 2 Effect Continues As Varun Dhawan’s Horror Comedy Slight Growth; Earns Rs 9.50 cr

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy revolves around a young guy who was bitten by a wolf which leads to his transformation into a shape-shifting werewolf. The movie has opened to decent reviews from the audience and has managed to create much hype among the audience. However, it seems to be struggling at the box office as Ajay Devgn's recent release Drishyam 2 has been giving it tough competition.

To note, Bhediya has witnessed an underwhelming response at the box office on the first day and made a collection of Rs 7.48 crore. Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth... Reported better occupancy during evening/night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz". And as Drishyam 2 continues to rule the box office, Bhediya is gradually picking up pace despite tough competition. According to a report published in Box Office India, Bhediya has shown decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. This takes the two days collection of Bhediya between Rs 15.50-15.75 crore nett. It is reported that Bhediya will remain in the race if it will see another decent jump in collections on Sunday.

On the other hand, Drishyam 2 has witnessed a blockbuster second Saturday as it's looking at growth in the 80-90% range. The crime thriller earned Rs 14 crore and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark soon. With such an intense competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, it will be interesting to see if Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya will manage to rake in a good amount in the coming days.

Meanwhile, after the release of Bhediya, Varun will now be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also has some interesting projects in the kitty including Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1.