Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

T-Series and Cine1 Studio’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the Rs 100 Crore club in the second week of its theatrical run. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer horror-comedy is on a streak of remaining unstoppable at the ticket window. The film touched the huge milestone by earning Rs 11.35 Crore on Saturday (Day 9).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz.”

After amassing Rs 92.05 Crore in its first week, the film collected Rs 6.52 Crore on Friday (Day 8) and Rs 11.35 Crore on Saturday (Day 9). The total nine-day box office collection now stands at Rs 109.92 Crore. It must be noted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the third Hindi film of 2022 after The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit a century at the box office.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the family entertainer has managed to enthral the masses with its humour, direction and performances whilst riding on the nostalgia factor of the 2007 cult comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetan, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad which unfortunately turned out to be a box office dud.