Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Horror Comedy Gets A Flying Start

Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which released in cinema halls on Friday (May 20) has ended the dry spell at the box office for Bollywood. The Anees Bazmee directorial opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 1, trade analysts had predicted a double-digit opening for this horror comedy. If the initial buzz is to be believed, Kartik Aaryan & Co. have stayed true to their promise of delivering a crowd-pleaser which appeals to everyone.

As per a report in Box Office India, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened very well across multiplexes in India with occupancy around 30% mark. Early estimates predict an opening in the range of Rs 12-14 Crore.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had more footfalls in national multiplex chains than the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's RRR on the first day of its release.

He tweeted, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa2' has more footfalls in national multiplex chains today than 'RRR'(Hindi) had on its 1st day! 'RRR'(Hindi) netted approx. Rs.8.25crore in multiplexes of national chains but 'BB2' may do around Rs. 7.5 crore. Only 10% less on collections..at 25% lower ticket rates!"

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, director Anees Bazmee had earlier told Firstpost in an interview, "Making this film was really very difficult because first and foremost you are making the second part of something that was a huge success. I am the one who is most tensed up. Since I have anticipated huge expectations and comparisons I very consciously decided what (elements) to have and what not to have in the second one.

He further added, "For example, I had decided that I will not make a psychological thriller to avoid comparisons. That film had zabardast comedy, a lot of intrigue and horror elements. We have taken two songs - 'Aami je tomar' and 'Teri aankhen bhool bhulaiyaa' from that film but we have picturised those very differently. That movie has got its share of love and we are hoping that we get our share of love as well.