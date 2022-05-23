Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film Has A Terrific Opening Weekend

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given the Hindi Film Industry a reason to cheer! After a long dry spell at the box office with a string of Bollywood movies tanking at the box office, Kartik's film has been raking in good numbers.

The Anees Bazmee directorial minted Rs 14.11 Crore on its first day of release and turned out to be Kartik's biggest opening grosser in his career. With positive reviews and glowing word of mouth, the horror comedy saw a good jump in its collection on Saturday and collected Rs 18.34 Crore.

Speaking about its performance on Day 3, the film minted Rs 23.51 Crore. Thus, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer has crossed the 50-Crore mark over the weekend. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 55.96 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥."

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, director Anees Bazmee opened up on why Akshay Kumar who featured in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa wasn't a part of the second installment of the film.

He said, "Akshay is too big for these small things. Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced, and he knows that he is not replaced in this film. Akshay has a great body of work over 25 years. Akshay is doing comedy, he is dancing, he is doing action, he is doing everything, he is getting offered the kind of films he wants. So, it is a very small thing for him to do or not do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But of course, if he was in our film, and if our story would have permitted that, then I am sure (he would have done it). We share a great relationship and friendship. I had directed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome and Singh Is King with him. We share a great rapport and I would love to work with him again."

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kaira Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.