Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film Holds Strong

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a fabulous run at the box office. The film which opened to positive reviews from the critics, has finally ended the dry spell for Bollywood at he box office.

On its opening day, the horror comedy minted an opening of Rs 14.11 Crore and turned out to be the biggest opening film in Kartik's career. With positive word of mouth, the Anees Bazmee directorial registered a huge growth in its business over the weekend as it minted Rs 18.34 Crore and Rs 23.51 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film resgistered a weekend collection of Rs 55.96 Crore.

Speaking about its performance on day 4 of its release, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer saw a nominal drop in the ticket sales but continued to hold strong at the ticket counters. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 10.75 Crore on Monday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 66.81 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz."

His previous tweet read, "The #HouseFull boards are back with #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 and #KartikAaryan - who has carved a niche for himself - has acquired the tag of the young superstar who delivers big numbers film after film... His popularity is at an all-time high with kids, youth and families with #BB2."

Post the impressive opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, director Anees Bazmee had told ETimes in an interview, "I knew I was making a good, clean film, which the kids would enjoy. It was not an easy film to make. It is easier to make comedy or horror films, but not horror comedies. My whole aim was that darte darte hasse aur haste haste darren. I have been able to achieve that. I am not saying that I succeed with all films. I have not. At times, my judgment and gut have gone wrong. But it's time that all of us in the industry learn from their own mistakes."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.