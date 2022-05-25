Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Horror Comedy Is Unstoppable

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a smashing run at the box office. With an opening of Rs 14.11 Crore, the Anees Bazmee directorial brought back some happy days for Bollywood after a dry spell at the box office.

The film which opened to positive reviews from the critics, picked up business over the weekend and collected Rs 18.34 Crore and Rs 23.51 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. After a weekend collection of Rs 55.96 Crore, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer also passed the crucial Monday test and minted Rs 10.75 Crore.

The film is having a strong hold on weekdays as well. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted Rs 9.56 Crore on Tuesday. The total five-day collection now stands at Rs 76.27 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross 💯 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz."

Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and the film's producer Bhushan Kumar paid a visit to Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. The actor later shared a bunch of pictures from their visit and captioned them as, "Blessed." According to sources, it was Kartik's mannat to visit the sacred city if his film fared well at the box office.

Previously while speaking with a leading daily, the actor had opened up on comparisons with Akshay Kumar who starred in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and said, "I think it would be a little extra on people's part if they are comparing me with Akshay. His body of work has been fabulous and so big. He's been a superstar ever since I started following him as a kid. I am inspired by that journey and the way he has created a niche among his audience. I don't think any comparison exists."