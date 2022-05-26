Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial which opened to positive reviews from the critics, is going housefull in cinema halls.

With an opening collection of Rs 14.11 Crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought an end to the dry spell that Bollywood had been through in the last few months. The movie turned out to be biggest opening grosser in Kartik's career.

With good word of mouth, the film witnessed an upward trend in its business over the weekend and minted Rs 18.34 Crore on Saturday and Rs 23.51 Crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer is having a strong hold at the box office on weekdays as well. After passing the crucial Monday test by collecting Rs 10.75 Crore, the movie collected Rs 9.56 Crore on Tuesday.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on day six of its release, early reports suggest that the film has collected in the range of Rs 8-9 Crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slowly heading towards the 100-Crore club.

Previously before the film's release, in an interview, when Kartik was asked if he thinks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could break Bollywood's jinx at the box office, the actor had told Bollywood Bubble, "I hope it does well, from the first poster till now, it has been the talk of the town. Everybody has been talking about this film, and they have enjoyed it. The kind of reaction I have heard from people after they watched the trailer is that they really want to watch the film. I hope they go to the theatres and watch it."

Besides Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.