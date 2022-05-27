Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Film Is Having A Magical Run

Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set the cash registers ringing at the box office and has turned out to be a much-needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry which was going through a lackluster period post the re-opening of cinema halls post the second wave of COVID-19.

The Anees Bazmee directorial emerged as the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan and fared better than some of the earlier big-ticket releases like Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.

After an impressive opening of Rs 14.11 Crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 witnessed an upward trend over the weekend and collected Rs 18.34 Crore and Rs 23.51 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Further, the film continued to draw the audience to the cinema halls on weekdays as well. The film collected Rs 10.75 Crore on Monday, Rs 9.56 Crore on Tuesday and Rs 8.51 Crore on Wednesday.

When it comes to its performance on Day 7, early trends hint that the Kartik Aaryan-starrer minted in the range of Rs 7-8 Crore. The film is now slowly heading towards the 100-Crore mark.

Earlier in an interview, Kartik opened up on the challenges that he faced while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor revealed that filming the climax was quite an experience. He was quoted as saying, "The film's climax was quite challenging to shoot. I can't reveal everything. But my voice had become hoarse while filming it. I had to take a break for some time. It was very hectic."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.