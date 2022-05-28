Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 8 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's Film All Set To Hit A Century

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a blockbuster run at the box office despite two new releases- Ayushmann Khurrana's political thriller Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slowly heading towards the 100-Crore mark.

The film began its journey at the box office on an impressive as it minted Rs 14.11 Crore on Day 1. With glowing reviews and positive word of mouth, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer minted an opening weekend collection of Rs 55.96 Crore. Further, the film had a strong hold weekdays as well. It collected Rs 10.75 Crore on Monday, Rs 9.56 Crore on Tuesday, Rs 8.51 Crore on Wednesday and Rs 7.27 Crore on Thursday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted Rs 6.52 Crore on its second Friday. The total eight-day box office collection now stands at Rs 98.57 Crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Aadarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 marches ahead gloriously, unaffected by the new opponents... Expect bigger numbers over the weekend... Will hit 💯 cr today [second Sat]... #KartikAaryan's second film to hit century, after #SKTKS... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr. Total: ₹ 98.57 cr. #India biz."

Further, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to emerge as the highest grosser Kartik Aaryan by surpassing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which had collected Rs. 108.95 crore by the end of Week 2.

Earlier, Kartik had opened up on why he feels horror-comedy genre challenging as an actor. He was quoted as saying, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also my first film in the horror-comedy genre, and I must say it's difficult because you have to scare your audience and make them laugh at the same time. I have treated the project in a different way too. It's definitely challenging to remind people of the old Bhool Bhulaiyaa and yet keep our film unique and fresh."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a star cast which includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav,