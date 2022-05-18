Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Vs Dhaakad Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will End The Dry Spell For Bollywood?

Ever since cinema halls started functioning post the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood films including some starring major stars have bitten the dust at the box office. This dry phase for Hindi movies has been worrisome for the industry and the trade circle.

Now, all eyes are towards this week's two big ticket Bollywood releases- Kartik Aaryan's much anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film helmed by Anees Bazmi, is touted to be a horror comedy and also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in leading roles.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik's film is scheduled to release on 2800 to 3000 screens in India. The report further stated the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have sold over 30,000 tickets by Wednesday noon with a gross of Rs 69,00,000. Further, one hears that the makers have slashed the ticket rates of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to half of some of the big budget entertainers which released recently, to entice the audience.

Going by the buzz, the nostalgia factor attached to the brand and Kartik Aaryan's popularity with kids and the family audience, early trends suggest that the movie is likely to get a double-digit opening at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to mint an opening of around Rs 10 Crore.

Coming to the other film, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, the spy thriller marks the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta essay the role of the antagonists in the film. Ever since this film was announced, there was a huge anticipation around it.

When the makers unveiled the trailer of the film amid huge fanfare, Kangana Ranaut's slick action sequences and award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata's top-notch camera work did succeed in catching everyone's attention.

According to early estimates, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad is likely to get an opening of Rs 6-8 Crore and might pick up business over the weekend if the content turns out to be good.

Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad belong to different genres, it is less likely that it create a major impact on each other's business. At the end of the day, only the film which strikes a chord with the audience will emerge victorious at the box office.