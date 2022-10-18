Box Office - Doctor G sees a reasonable opening, Kantara (Hindi) is good, Code Name Tiranga is a non-starter

It all started rather quietly on Friday but by the time the weekend was through, exhibition circle was assured of at least one good success in the making. Yet again it's a south offering which has surprised as far as ROI is concerned, though in terms of absolute numbers it is Doctor G which is leading the show by a margin. As for the third release of the week, Code Name Tiranga has been dead on arrival.

Let's talk about Doctor G first. An Ayushmann Khurrana film is special since it always aspired to bring in good entertainment even when there is a core issue based subject been explored. This is what was expected from Doctor G as well which has the profession of male gynaecologist been brought to the fore, something that has never been tried ever. A subject like this will always require audience word of mouth to take it forward, though given the expense involved it always helps when there is a reasonably good start as well. In that aspect, the film was just about okay to begin with as 3.87 crores came in on Friday. However things continued to get better over the weekend and by the time Sunday was through, 14.59 crores* had been brought in. In the pre-pandemic times the film could well have taken a shot at 25-30 crores though for now, this would be the first week numbers at best.

As for Kantara (Hindi), it looks like the film may well be aiming for a lifetime of 25-30 crores if the start so far is any indication. The first day for the film was just about decent at 1.27 crores, though if one looks at it from the perspective that there was hardly any promotion or marketing around the film, even this is a good enough number. However, the clincher was the growth that the film saw coming its way over the weekend, what with audiences at a pan-India level also warming up to it. As a result, the opening weekend stands at 7.75 crores* and that's not bad at all. In fact, since it has grown from 1.27 crores to this number over the weekend gives an impression that audiences have given a thumbs up to this Kannada offering in Hindi and could take it anywhere.

On the other hand, they have given a cold shoulder to Code Name Tiranga which has proven to be a theatrical disaster after the opening weekend itself. There was absolutely no buzz or hype or even basic awareness about the film en route release and that's very disappointing considering the fact that Parineeti Chopra was roped in as a leading lady. Still, the film came largely unannounced and as a result after the terrible first day of 0.15 crores, the film couldn't do any better and has a weekend of merely 0.75 crores*. By the look of things, the film will struggle to have even 1 crore coming in by the time the first week is through, and that total would also be its entire lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited