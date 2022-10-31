Box Office: Ram Setu Hits A Half Century, Kantara (Hindi) & Black Adams To Cross 50 Cr, Thank God Is Low

2019 was the most remarkable year ever for Bollywood, what with as many as 17 movies hitting a century. Out of these, War had hit a triple century, Kabir Singh, Uri - The Surgical Strike,

Bharat, Housefull 4, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal had scored a double century each, while Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Chhichhore, Dabangg 3, Saaho [Hindi], Super 30, Dream Girl, Gully Boy, Bala and De De Pyaar De and gone past 100 crores mark each. While Akshay Kumar had the biggest contribution with four of his films in the list, Ajay Devgn too had two of his films there.

Things have changed though post-pandemic, and while 2020 and 2021 saw just a few films released in theatres, it has been far more streamlined in 2022 with movies arriving regularly since March. Since then, only four Bollywood movies have scored a century [Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi] while two dubbed films [KGF - Chapter 2, RRR are actually at the top spots]. The challenge now is to score 50 crores at the box office; that's the first target for any film and then to score a 100 crore success is an added bonus.

That's exactly what the new Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God would have aimed for as well, especially considering the fact that they had a six day holiday week for itself. Released on Tuesday, the day after Diwali which is supposed to be the most lucrative time period of them all, both the films were expected to bring in big bucks. After all, Akshay Kumar has delivered a Sooryavanshi in this time period last year itself while Ajay Devgn has scored a blockbuster too with Golmaal Again a few years back.

However, the collections aren't in line with the kind of expectations that one had. Ram Setu at least opened better and scored 15.25 crores on its first day. That had given an indication that the base had been set and from this point on a century would indeed be scored. On the other hand, Thank God was below expectations at 8.10 crores when at the bare minimum a double digit start was expected. Still, after the opening day, there were hopes that in days to follow both the films would stay stable and the final verdict would turn out to be much better.

As of now, one waits to see where would Ram Setu head for eventually. Had the collection stayed really smooth right through the weekdays well, an entry into the 100 Crore Club would have been guaranteed. However, as of now the film has managed to score a half century, what with its total standing at 56.70 crores*. The collections had indeed started sliding on the weekdays but thankfully the fall wasn't that steep that there won't be any recovery during the weekend. As a result, there was some added moolah that came in on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, Thank God has stayed very low after an ordinary start that it had taken as it is. Still, given the family entertainer theme that it carried, one had expected the collections to normalize over a period of time. Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case and as a result the weekend growth didn't come either. The film right now stands at mere 29.25 crores and it would eventually end its lifetime run much under the 50 crores mark, which is quite disheartening.

As for non-Bollywood releases Kantara [Hindi] and Black Adam, there is something to cheer about. Both the films are now almost running neck to neck and would score a half century each in due course of time. While Kantara [Hindi] has been going from strength to strength to bring in 42.85 crores already, Black Adam has stayed consistent too to have earned 42.50 crores* so far. Both the films arrived with hardly any promotion and while the former came virtually announced, latter did have the DC tag to it. These are two rare films to be theatrical successes.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited