Brahmastra Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Expected To Get A Thunderous Opening

After the flop show of star-driven films like Samrat Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger at the box office, all eyes are now towards Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmastra featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The ambitious scale, larger than life visuals and stellar cast has already become a talking point among the audience.

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 410 crore, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial is touted to be the costliest Hindi film till date and is all set to get a massive release in across 5000 screens in India.

Besides Hindi, Brahmastra is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting this magnum opus in the South. Recently, RRR star Jr NTR joined team Brahmastra for the film's promotions in Hyderabad. All these factors have contributed to a promising advanced booking for this Ranbir-Alia film when it comes to 3D and IMAX shows in Hindi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Brahmastra has sold a little under 1 Lakh tickets in the three national chains, Cinepolis, INOX and PVR for the opening day.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has predicted an opening of Rs 25-30 Crore for Brahmastra. According to him, the film is registering terrific advance booking and end up being the highest-opening Hindi film in the post-pandemic era.

He tweeted, "#Brahmastra BOX OFFICE PREDICTION Friday ₹ 25-30 cr nett Weekend ₹ 80-90 cr (If Talks are positive). Film is registering TERRIFIC advance booking & It is all set to emerge biggest opener for a Hindi film post pandemic."

On the other hand, trade expert Atul Mohan told Hindustan Times that a double-digit opening is confirmed for Brahmastra and that it will easily go past the opening day collection of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 Crore).

Speaking about the film's performance in the South, trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicted that Telugu star Nagarjuna's presence and SS Rajamouli being the presenter, Brahmastra is likely to get a decent opening in the Telugu states (Andhra and Telangana).

However, he also added, "Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka will follow. But it will not be a bumper opening because Nagarjuna is not the lead here. So for the masses, it is still a Hindi film dubbed in their language. Still, the hype and Ranbir's stardom will play some role."

According to trade insiders, the buzz needs to be keep growing stronger and the early reviews should be in favour for Brahmastra for the film to enjoy a good, successful run at the box office.

After a string of box office disasters, will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra give the Hindi Film Industry a reason to rejoice? Only time will tell that!

Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Mouni Roy essays the role of the main antagonist. The big-budget spectacle also has cameos by Nagarjuna and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.