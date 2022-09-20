Brahmastra Day 11 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Has A Decent Hold

After breaching Rs 200-Crore mark, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to have a steady hold at the box office. In its second weekend, the fantasy epic fared exceptionally well and raked in decent numbers on second Monday as well.

According to a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva got a bumper opening of Rs 36.42 Crore on its first day of release. It witnessed an impressive jump in its first weekend and collected Rs 124.49 Crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer passed the crucial Monday test as well with Rs 16.50 Crore and remained steady on the weekdays.

The Ayan Mukerji-directorial entered its second week with a bang and collected Rs 10.60 Crore on Friday, Rs 15.38 Crore on Saturday and Rs 16.30 Crore on Sunday respectively. After a smashing second weekend, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva witnessed a nominal dip on Monday and collected Rs 4.80 Crore (estimated).

The total eleven-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 220.05 Crore (nett in all languages).

Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore

Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore

Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore

Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore

Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore

Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore

Day 8- Rs 10.60 Crore

Day 9- Rs 15.38 Crore

Day 10- Rs 16.05 Crore

Day 11- Rs 4.80 Crore (estimated)

Total- Rs 220.05 (nett in all languages)

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks the first collaboration of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. Besides them, the lavishly-mounted film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni have extended cameos in this big-budget spectacle. It's the only Bollywood film after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to enter Rs 200-Crore club this year.