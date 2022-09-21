    For Quick Alerts
      Brahmastra Day 12 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Stays Steady

      Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to have a good hold at the box office in its second week of release. The big-ticket film has already crossed Rs 200-Crore mark and is now the second highest grossing film after The Kashmir Files (in terms of domestic box office collection). The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is now slowly heading towards Rs 250-Crore mark.

      Reportedly, as per Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva opened on excellent hold with Rs 36.42 Crore on Friday. With a strong buzz around the film despite mixed reviews from the critics, the epic adventure film impressed all with a bumper weekend collection of Rs 124.49 Crore.

      After passing the crucial Monday test with Rs 16.65 Crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer remained rock-steady on the weekdays. In its second week of release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva collected Rs 10.60 Crore on Friday, Rs 15.38 Crore on Saturday, Rs 16.30 Crore on Sunday and Rs 4.65 Crore on Monday.

      Talking about its box office performance on Tuesday (Week 2), Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to remain steady and minted Rs 4.20 Crore (estimated).

      The total twelve-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 224.10 Crore (nett in all languages).

      Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore

      Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore

      Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore

      Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore

      Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore

      Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore

      Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore

      Day 8- Rs 10.60 Crore

      Day 9- Rs 15.38 Crore

      Day 10- Rs 16.05 Crore

      Day 11- Rs 4.65 Crore

      Day 12- Rs 4.20 Crore (estimated)

      Total- Rs 224.10 Crore (nett in all languages)

      Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first big screen collaboration. Besides them, the ambitious film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni have cameos in the film with Deepika Padukone's blink-and-you-miss appearance.

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
      X