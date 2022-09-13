Brahmastra Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Stays Strong On Monday

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours as it witnessed just a nominal drop in its box office collections on Day 4 of its release.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, after a tremendous weekend opening of Rs 119 Crore (nett) in all languages, the big-budget entertainer minted Rs 16.25 Crore nett (Rs 14.25 Crore from its Hindi version and Rs 2 Crore from its dubbed version in South Indian languages) on Monday, taking the total four-day box office collections to Rs 135.25 Crore (nett).

Globally, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer collected Rs 225 Crore (gross) in its first weekend. Director Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude over the film's success with his heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Brahmastra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences! ❤️💥The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmastra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them... Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture!"

He continued, "I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality. We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend... another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us!"

"Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmastra's Journey at the Cinemas... and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us ! 🤞🕉🧿💥," Mukerji signed off.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni have an extended cameo along with a blink-and-you-miss appearance by Deepika Padukone.