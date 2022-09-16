Brahmastra Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Continues To Impress

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is having a fantastic run at the box office. At the end of the first week, the lavishly-mounted epic minted an estimated box office collection of Rs 173.20 Crore in all languages (nett).

By the end of the second week, the film is likely to enter Rs 200 Crore club since there is no major big release in Bollywood this week.

After years of making, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in theatres on September 9. Upon its theatrical release, the Ranbir-Alia starrer opened to mixed reviews from the critics. While the film's ambition and spectacular VFX received a thumbs up, people criticised the dialogues of the film.

As per a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collections, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva received a bumper opening of Rs 36.42 Crore on Day 1. Over the weekend, the film picked up business and collected Rs 42.41 Crore and Rs 45.66 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The film passed the Monday test with flying colours and raked in Rs 16.5 Crore. It witnessed a nominal dip in its collections on Tuesday and raked in Rs 12.68 Crore. Further, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva minted Rs 10.53 Crore on Wednesday and Rs 9 Crore (estimated).

The total seven-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 173.20 Crore (nett in all languages).

Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore

Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore

Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore

Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore

Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore

Day 7- Rs 9 Crore (estimated)

Total- Rs 173.20 Crore (nett in all languages)

Meanwhile, everyone is excited for the second part of Brahmastra since the film is supposed to be a trilogy. Titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, director Ayan Mukerji recently revealed that they are eyeing a 2025 release for the film. While there are many speculations doing the rounds about the film's cast, the filmmaker is tight-lipped about it.