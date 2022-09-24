Chup Day 1 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film Springs A Pleasant Surprise

R Balki's much-awaited film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist released in cinema halls on Friday (September 23, 2022). Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles, the psychological thriller received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

According to early reports, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist received a good opening at the box office as it majorly benefited from National Cinema Day where ticket rates were dropped down to Rs 75 in various theatrical chains across the country. The film emerged as the second choice for the audience after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

If the initial trends are to be believed, as per a Sacnilk report, the opening day box office collection of Chup is around Rs 2.80 Crore (nett). The overall occupancy of the film (in Hindi) on its opening day was 63.02%. The Dulquer-Sunny starrer released on around 1000 screens in the country.

Day 1- Rs 2.80 Crore

With known faces in the star cast, a catchy trailer and nominal ticket prices, the film started its journey at the box office on a promising note.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist marks Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol's first collaboration. The film revolves around a serial killer who targets film critics for being dishonest while reviewing films.

Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra also witnessed a massive growth in its business on National Cinema Day. The epic fantasy adventure minted a box office collection of Rs 10.89 Crore (nett) on Day 15. The total 15-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 241.53 Crore (nett).

On the other hand, R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana's Dhokha: Round D Corner which released with Chup: Revenge Of The Artist on Friday minted an opening collection of Rs 1.50 Crore (nett).