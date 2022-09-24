Chup Day 2 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film Witnesses A Slight Drop

After
Arjun
Kapoor-Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
2016
romantic
drama
Ki
&
Ka,
R
Balki's
latest
outing
Chup:
Revenge
Of
The
Artist
arrived
in
theatres
on
Friday
(September
23,
2022).
The
Dulquer
Salmaan-Sunny
Deol
starrer
received
a
thumbs
up
from
both
the
critics
and
the
audience.
Since
the
psychological
thriller
released
on
National
World
Cinema
Day,
it
benefited
largely
and
witnessed
a
full
house
in
theatres
as
the
ticket
prices
were
dropped
to
just
Rs
75
on
that
day
in
various
chains
across
the
country.
Chup:
Revenge
Of
The
Artist
received
an
impressive
opening
of
Rs
2.80
Crore
on
Friday.
On
Saturday,
the
film
witnessed
a
drop
in
its
box
office
collection
and
minted
Rs
1.20
Crore.
The
two-day
box
office
collection
now
stands
around
Rs
4
Crore
(estimated).
Day
1-
Rs
2.80
Crore
Day
2-
Rs
1.20
Crore
(estimated).
Speaking
about
casting
Dulquer
Salmaan
in
Chup:
Revenge
Of
The
Artist,
filmmaker
R
Balki
was
quoted
as
saying,
"He's
one
of
the
most
fabulous
performers
I've
seen
in
Indian
cinema
and
though
he's
a
superstar
all
across
the
country,
in
Hindi
cinema
it's
rare
to
find
somebody
with
that
kind
of
talent
who's
still
relatively
a
fresh
face.
It's
a
great
combination,
because
people
don't
have
a
fixed
image
about
what
kind
of
star
he
is."
Featuring
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Sunny
Deol,
Shreya
Dhanwanthary
and
Pooja
Bhatt
in
leading
roles,
Chup:
Revenge
Of
The
Artist
revolves
a
serial
killer
who
hunts
down
film
critics
for
not
being
honest
in
their
work.