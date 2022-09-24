    For Quick Alerts
      Chup Day 2 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film Witnesses A Slight Drop

      After Arjun Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2016 romantic drama Ki & Ka, R Balki's latest outing Chup: Revenge Of The Artist arrived in theatres on Friday (September 23, 2022). The Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer received a thumbs up from both the critics and the audience.

      Since the psychological thriller released on National World Cinema Day, it benefited largely and witnessed a full house in theatres as the ticket prices were dropped to just Rs 75 on that day in various chains across the country.

      Chup: Revenge Of The Artist received an impressive opening of Rs 2.80 Crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film witnessed a drop in its box office collection and minted Rs 1.20 Crore. The two-day box office collection now stands around Rs 4 Crore (estimated).

      Day 1- Rs 2.80 Crore

      Day 2- Rs 1.20 Crore (estimated).

      Speaking about casting Dulquer Salmaan in Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, filmmaker R Balki was quoted as saying, "He's one of the most fabulous performers I've seen in Indian cinema and though he's a superstar all across the country, in Hindi cinema it's rare to find somebody with that kind of talent who's still relatively a fresh face. It's a great combination, because people don't have a fixed image about what kind of star he is."

      Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist revolves a serial killer who hunts down film critics for not being honest in their work.

      Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
      X