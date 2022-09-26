    For Quick Alerts
      Chup Day 3 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film Holds Strong

      R Balki's latest release Chup: Revenge Of The Artist featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles, pulled off a good performance over the weekend. The psychological thriller arrived in cinema halls on Friday (September 23) and locked horns with R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana's Dhokha Round D Corner at the box office.

      Upon its release, the Dulquer-Sunny starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience with praises pouring in from every nook and corner for Dulquer's never-seen before avatar.

      Chup: Revenge Of The Artist benefited a lot from Rs 75 ticket pricing on World Cinema Day and received an opening collection of Rs 2.80 Crore. The R Balki-directorial maintained healthy numbers on Saturday as well and collected Rs 2.07 Crore. Speaking about its performance on Sunday, early estimates hint that the movie collected around Rs 2 Crore on its third day of release.

      The three-day box office collection now stands around Rs 7.30 Crore (estimated).

      Day 1- Rs 2.80 Crore

      Day 2- Rs 2.07 Crore

      Day 3- Rs 2 Crore (estimated)

      Besides Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist also features Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. The film, touted to be a homage to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, revolves around a serial killer who targets film critics for being dishonest in their work.

      Earlier at a press conference, Dulquer had revealed the decision to do Chup was a "no-brainer" for him as it had an interesting script and also gave him a chance to team with R Balki who is known for helming films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and PadMan. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is Dulquer's third Bollywood outing after Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

      Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 9:10 [IST]
      Comments
