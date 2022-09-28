Chup Day 5 Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Film Remains Steady

Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is having a decent run at the box office. Also featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles, the psychological thriller revolves around a serial killer who hunts down film critics.

The R Balki-directorial minted Rs 3.06 Crore on its opening day. After a 'healthy' drop on Saturday (Rs 2.07 Crore), the film showed growth in its business on Sunday and collected Rs 2.25 Crore. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist minted Rs 82 lakhs on Monday. Speaking about its performance on Tuesday (Day 5), the Dulquer-Sunny starrer collected around Rs 80 lakhs.

The five-day box office collection now stands around Rs 9 Crore (nett).

Day 1- Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2- Rs 2.07 Crore

Day 3- Rs 2.25 Crore

Day 4- Rs 0.82 Crore

Day 5- Rs 0.80 Crore (estimated)

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is touted to be a homage to one of Indian cinema's finest filmmakers Guru Dutt and his cult classic Kaagaz Ke Phool which was panned by the critics upon its release in 1959. The failure of this tragic masterpiece affected the maverick director so much that he never directed a movie after that.

Speaking about his familiarity with Guru Dutt's works, the film's leading man Dulquer Salmaan said in an interview that he has grown up on a good diet of Guru Dutt's music as his parents often listened to classic Hindi songs.

"My dad loved to drive so we moved from Kerala to Chennai. For some reason, he never took us there via a plane or train. He'd say, "Let's drive". And during our drive, we'd listen to songs. So, I knew Guru Dutt Sir's music. But I hadn't visited his movies so much. I've grown up consuming cinema from everywhere. But through Chup, I visited Kagaz Ke Phool, because there are so many references of that film within our film. There's also a shot of me watching Kagaz Ke Phool in the film. I want to revisit the entire filmography. Once you become an actor, it becomes difficult to watch a lot of movies," the Sita Ramam actor had revealed.