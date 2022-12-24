Cirkus Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Witnesses A Disappointing Start Amid Competition From Avatar 2

Ranveer Singh has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of his recent release Cirkus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the period comedy drama features Ranveer in a double role along with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead. The movie marks Ranveer's second collaboration with Rohit and the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has been all praises for the filmmaker. However, despite the substantial buzz about Cirkus, the Rohit Shetty's directorial has witnessed a disappointing start at the box office and struggled to make double digit collections on the first day.

According to a report published in Box Office India, Cirkus raked in around Rs 7 crore nett on the first day at the box office. While the collection is likely to be Rs 7.50 crore nett in UP and the central belt, Cirkus witnessed a disappointing performance in Mumbai where it was expected to rake in Rs 5 crore but barely hit Rs 3 crore mark. The Box Office India reports suggested that Cirkus' performance is likely to improve during the weekend but to a certain limit. In fact, it needs to mint a double collection during the weekend to have a chance for a post weekend decent run. Interestingly, Cirkus has been witnessing strong competition from the Hollywood release Avatar 2 aka Avatar: The Way Of Water. The James Cameron directorial, which was released on December 16, has been roaring loud at the box office and has entered the coveted Rs 200 crore club as of now.

It will be interesting to see if Cirkus will be able to survive the strong competition and will manage to leave a mark at the box office in the coming days. On the other hand, as Cirkus was leaked online within hours of its theatrical release, it might affect the box office collection of the movie.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has opened up on playing a double role for the first time and stated, "It was slightly more challenging kyunki it's a comedy of errors and it's about confusion so people have to confuse the two together. So you have to tread a very fine balance. But ultimately it's the director's medium. Nobody makes these movies better than him".