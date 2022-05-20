Dhaakad Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's Film Begins Its Journey On A Dull Note

Kangana Ranaut's spy thriller Dhaakad hit the big screens alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the Razneesh Ghai directorial failed to live up to the expectations of the audience and started its box office collection on a slow note.

As per reports, the film received a poor response in the morning shows with occupancy in lower single digits and failed to see an increase in numbers in the evening and night shows.

Kangana's movie released in 2200 screens across the nation. If the early estimates are to be believed, the action thriller minted an opening in the range of Rs 1-2 Crore. Dhaakad failed to garner positive word of mouth as well which means the film might have a tough time to collect a decent weekend collection.

Dhaakad touted to be India's first female spy thriller, has Kangana essaying the role of a field agent who is assigned the task to nab an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for several years.

While Dhaakad was lauded for its slick action sequences and Kangana's performance, the weak writing stood out like a sore thumb for many.

Speaking about working with debutant director Razneesh Ghai on Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut earlier told reporters in a media interaction, "A lot of people told him 'You will work with Kangana in your first film?' Kyunki mera toh naam badnam kar ke rakha hua hai (Because my image has been spoiled). But despite all that, he said I will make this film only with Kangana. For a first-timer, it was a very big call. He didn't give up on me."