Dhaakad Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

Kangana Ranaut's much awaited film Dhaakad arrived in theatres on Friday (May 20). The film which released in more than 2200 screens across the country, opened to not-so-favourable reviews. While the critics lauded Kangana's portrayal of Agent Agni, the film was criticised for its weak screenplay and execution.

Dhaakad failed to meet the audience's expectations and fail flat on its opening day. According to reports, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer minted around Rs 50 lakhs on its first day of release. A report in Box Office India predicted that the film's lifetime collections will fall short of the opening registered by another big-budget female-led film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Talking about Dhaakad's performance on day 2, early trends suggest that the spy thriller is collected around Rs 70 lakhs on its second day of release. The film's dismal performance continues Kangana's cold streak at the box office after films like Thalaivii and Panga.

Dhaakad marks the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai and also features Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Speaking about being a part of a film like Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."