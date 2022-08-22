Dobaaraa Day 3 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Has A Decent Weekend Opening

After the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap teamed up for Dobaaraa which released in theatres last week. The mystery drama, a remake of the Spanish film Mirage also features Pavail Gulati and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Upon its release, the film received glowing reviews from the critics. However, it received a lukewarm opening of Rs 72 lakhs on Friday. The film witnessed almost 25% jump in its collection on Saturday and collected Rs 1.02 Crore due to strong word of mouth.

However, Dobaaraa failed to register a big growth in its collections on Sunday and minted Rs 1.24 Crore. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 2.98 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend... Did witness an upward trend, but the jump - so essential after a low starting point - was missing... Fri 72 lacs [#Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 2.98 cr. #India biz."

Previously, Taapsee Pannu had slammed trade analysts dissing the film for its low box office collections while responding to a tweet by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in defense of the film.

She had tweeted in Hindi, "Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won't become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?"

Dobaaraa revolves around a woman who during a thunderstorm, ends up changing her past, which in turn alters her present as well.