Doctor G Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Comedy Witnesses Growth

After Anubhav Sinha's Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana recently marked his return on the big screen with Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G in which he essays the role of a gynaecologist who gets enrolled in an all-female's batch in a medical college.

The film locked horns with Parineeti Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga. Despite mixed reviews and low-key promotions, the film receiving an opening of Rs 3.87 Crore on its first day of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.87 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about its performance on Day 2, trade insiders hint that the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has witnessed a jump of around 25%. As per a report in Sacnilk, Doctor G collected around Rs 5 Crore on Saturday. The total two-day box office collection now stands at around Rs 8.87 Crore.

Day 1- Rs 3.87 Crore

Day 2- Rs 5 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier quoted as saying, "I wanted to be a doctor in life, nobody knows about it. I tried Physics, chemistry, and bio in the 11th and 12th. I have even given PMT exams, CBSE PMT Karnataka CET, all these exams I had gone through the drill. Not in real life, but at least I become a doctor in the film."

Set in a medical college, the coming-of-age medical dramedy also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.