Ek Villain Returns Box Office Prediction: Will John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's Thriller Entice The Audience?

After eight years of Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor's Ek Villain, director Mohit Suri is back with the second film in the franchise titled Ek Villain Returns. The thriller features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in leading roles.

When the makers of the film dropped the trailer, it caught the audience's eye for Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's combat in the train and Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's sizzling avatar. It had enough thrills to add to their curiosity.

The songs of the movie have also been well-received by the audience. With a fresh cast and the success of its predecessor, Ek Villain Returns is expected to open at the box office on a promising note. Speaking about its business on its day of release, early trends hint that the Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer is likely to mint box office collection in the range of Rs 4-6 Crore.

2022 hasn't been a great year for Bollywood. With star-driven films like Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera tanking at the box office, it needs to be seen whether Ek Villain Returns manages to set the cash registers ringing at the box office considering it might face some competition from Kiccha Sudeep's pan India film, Vikrant Rona if the Hindi version of the latter clicks with the audience.

Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 70-80 Crore, Ek Villain Returns is likely to release in 2500-3000 screens.

Speaking about being a part of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun told New Indian Express, "I worked with Mohit in Half-Girlfriend and it was a romantic role. It was the brooding side of Mohit's in Murder 2 (2011) and Ek Villain that I always wanted to explore."

Ek Villain Returns is slated to hit the theatrical screens on July 29.