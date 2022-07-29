Ek Villain Returns Day 1 Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's Thriller Opens To Decent Numbers

Mohit
Suri's
much
anticipated
thriller,
Ek
Villain
Returns
hit
the
marquee
on
Friday
(July
29).
Featuring
Arjun
Kapoor,
John
Abraham,
Disha
Patani
and
Tara
Sutaria
in
leading
roles,
the
film
is
a
spiritual
successor
of
Suri's
2014
blockbuster,
Ek
Villain
which
starred
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Shraddha
Kapoor
and
Riteish
Deshmukh.
Upon
its
theatrical
release
on
Friday,
Ek
Villain
Returns
received
mixed
to
negative
reviews
from
the
critics
while
the
audience
showered
some
little
more
love
on
it.
Despite
such
mixed
reactions,
trade
analysts
hint
that
the
Mohit
Suri-directorial
recorded
a
good
occupancy
especially
in
the
mass
centres.
One
hears
that
the
movie
even
recorded
70%
occupancy
at
some
single
screen
theatres
in
the
country.
Considering
the
fate
of
last
few
Bollywood
releases
at
the
box
office,
Ek
Villain
Returns
fared
a
little
better
on
its
opening
day.
Speaking
about
its
box
office
collection,
early
estimates
suggest
that
the
film
got
a
decent
opening
in
the
range
of
Rs
5-6
Crore
on
Day
1.
On
the
other
hand,
Ek
Villain
which
had
released
eight
years
ago,
had
minted
an
opening
of
Rs
16.72
Crores
on
its
first
day
of
release.
The
lifetime
collection
of
the
Sidharth
Malhotra-Shraddha
Kapoor
starrer
was
Rs
105.62
Crores.
Will
Ek
Villain
Returns
cross
those
numbers?
Only,
the
weekend
collections
will
tell!
Prior
the
film's
release,
actor
and
self-styled
film
critic
Kamaal
R
Khan
AKA
KRK
had
claimed
that
Ek
Villain
Returns
is
a
remake
of
a
Korean
film.
Later,
the
film's
producer
Ekta
Kapoor
had
rubbished
his
claims
at
a
press
conference
in
Delhi.