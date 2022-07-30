    For Quick Alerts
      Ek Villain Returns Day 2 Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's Film Fails To Register Huge Jump

      Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns received a decent start at the box office when it hit the theatrical screens on Friday (June 29). Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in leading roles, the thriller is a spiritual successor of Ek Villain (2014).

      Despite mixed to negative reviews from the critics, the Mohit Suri-directorial managed to put up a respectable number on Day 1. Trade analysts pointed out that the film fared better in mass centric areas as compared to multiplexes. The predecessor, Ek Villain also helped the latest release to get a fair opening at the box office. However, it was half of the first-day box office collection of the first film.

      After raking in Rs 7.05 Crore on Friday, the film was expected to show more footfalls over the weekend. However, Ek Villain Returns failed to register a major growth in its business on Saturday. If the early estimates, the Day 2 collection of Ek Villain Returns stands in the range of Rs 7-8 Crore.

      Speaking about casting Disha Patani in Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri had earlier shared with a news portal, "When I watched the climax of Malang with the audience, I actually messaged her and told her, 'You need to take yourself more seriously. You are not just a pretty face.' A very few people would take that as a compliment but she understood what I was trying to say."

      The filmmaker revealed that he offered Ek Villain Returns to Disha after he saw the kind of response the actress got for certain things in his previous film, Malang.

      Ek Villain Returns released in around 2500-3000 screens.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
