Ek Villain Returns Day 2 Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's Film Fails To Register Huge Jump

Mohit
Suri's
Ek
Villain
Returns
received
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
when
it
hit
the
theatrical
screens
on
Friday
(June
29).
Starring
Arjun
Kapoor,
John
Abraham,
Disha
Patani
and
Tara
Sutaria
in
leading
roles,
the
thriller
is
a
spiritual
successor
of
Ek
Villain
(2014).
Despite
mixed
to
negative
reviews
from
the
critics,
the
Mohit
Suri-directorial
managed
to
put
up
a
respectable
number
on
Day
1.
Trade
analysts
pointed
out
that
the
film
fared
better
in
mass
centric
areas
as
compared
to
multiplexes.
The
predecessor,
Ek
Villain
also
helped
the
latest
release
to
get
a
fair
opening
at
the
box
office.
However,
it
was
half
of
the
first-day
box
office
collection
of
the
first
film.
After
raking
in
Rs
7.05
Crore
on
Friday,
the
film
was
expected
to
show
more
footfalls
over
the
weekend.
However,
Ek
Villain
Returns
failed
to
register
a
major
growth
in
its
business
on
Saturday.
If
the
early
estimates,
the
Day
2
collection
of
Ek
Villain
Returns
stands
in
the
range
of
Rs
7-8
Crore.
Speaking
about
casting
Disha
Patani
in
Ek
Villain
Returns,
Mohit
Suri
had
earlier
shared
with
a
news
portal,
"When
I
watched
the
climax
of
Malang
with
the
audience,
I
actually
messaged
her
and
told
her,
'You
need
to
take
yourself
more
seriously.
You
are
not
just
a
pretty
face.'
A
very
few
people
would
take
that
as
a
compliment
but
she
understood
what
I
was
trying
to
say."
The
filmmaker
revealed
that
he
offered
Ek
Villain
Returns
to
Disha
after
he
saw
the
kind
of
response
the
actress
got
for
certain
things
in
his
previous
film,
Malang.
Ek
Villain
Returns
released
in
around
2500-3000
screens.