Exclusive Weekly Box Office Analysis: Dobaara - Another Dud In Cinemas From Bollywood

Its just another lackluster week for Box Office in India. The solo prominent Hindi release Dobaara could not generate a healthy Box Office figure nor a positive word of mouth. It features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati and is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Based on an unsuccessful Spanish film Mirage, the narrative was too confusing for a regular moviegoer and the reviews were also not promising. It generated 60 lakhs on its opening day, then 90 lakhs on Saturday, again 90 lakhs on Sunday and crashed with 20 lakhs on Monday. These Monday figures show no-hopes to be continued in its second week.

Dobaara is another dud in Cinemas by the leading lady after Shabassh Mithu, Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Sand Ki Aankh. Taapsee Pannu's careless banter with Director Anurag Kashyap about boycotting their film generated high brows without serving any purpose. Anurag's timely/untimely outburst about Bollywood films and his boobs also didn't help in creating any curiosity quotient. With Producer Balaji Telefilms shelving approx 30 crores on this lame film, the lifetime box office collection would not be more than 5 crores making it a bad business bargain. May the OTT Platform will rescue it to some extent.

Another noteworthy release of this week is Marathi Daagdi Chawl 2 featuring Ankush Chaudhary, Pooja Sawant and Makarand Deshpande. Sequel of superhit 2015 Dagadi Chawl', this film has excellent Poster design and impressive teaser to start with. It collected 52 lakhs on its opening day and grew to 70 lakhs on Saturday. On Sunday, it made 83 crores and by this time, the positive word of mouth is also donning the rounds. Its 2.05 crores for opening weekend which is decent. Makarand Deshpande has a certain face value and acceptability which the promotional campaign has cashed on and it shows.

Kartikeya 2 is gaining momentum in its second week. Its Telugu version generated 16.66 crores in its opening week of 6 days as it was released on Saturday. The second week Friday collected 2.03 crores and Saturday was on 1.82 crores. Sunday rose to 2.42 crores and Monday was 1 crore which was considerable. The 10-day Box Office haul for Telugu version was 23.93 crores and will be on rising graph owing to strong positive word of mouth. The Hindi version is also on an upward ride. Its first week of 6 days generated 5.75 crores and on the Friday of second weekend, it made 2.46 crores. On Saturday, it made 3.04 crores and on Sunday, it collected 4.07 crores. Monday saw 98 lakhs which is still a silver lining. The Hindi Version amassed 16.30 crores in 10 days and its growing.

Lal Singh Chaddha steamed out in its second week. Amidst controversies and boycott trends, it succumbed to lengthy and poor execution of a highly anticipated project. The first week of 8 days generated 50.25 crores which is disheartening for the stature of the film. The Friday on second weekend made 1.25 crores, Saturday made 1.50 crores, Sunday made 2 crores and Monday dipped down to 50 lakhs. The Overall box office collection is 55.50 crores for 12 days which is an alarming sign. The consecutive flop after 4 years of Thugs of Hindustan for Aamir Khan is a huge dent in his brand value and so is his credibility.

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan also bombed, and this is his third big-ticket film after Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj which failed on box office. It generated 38 crores from its first week of 8 days and then descended to make 1 crore on Friday, 1.25 crores on Saturday, 1.75 crores on Sunday and 40 lakhs on Monday. The tally goes to 42.40 crores for 12 days which will make this film to collect a lifetime theatrical of less than 50 crores which is quite a disheartening feat.

Now, all eyes are set on Liger which is the biggest bet of the upcoming week. Directed by veteran Puri Jagannath and Produced by him along with Dharma Productions, this Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday featuring Sports Action Drama looks strong and promising. The lead pair travelled several cities in Noth India and are able to create a strong buzz. The Music is alo upbeat and youth looks connected. Lets hope for the best.